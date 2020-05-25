Venezuelan lawmaker hails Tehran, Caracas honorable steps  

On his Twitter message, Cabello stressed the importance of the measures taken in line with establishing unity between Iranian and Venezuelan nations with regard to movement of five Iranian tankers carrying oil to Venezuela.

The two nations, which are under imperialism attack, have decided to take a step forward for dignity and pride, he added.

"The imperialist states cannot see this, but we will win," he noted.

The first Iranian oil tanker named "Fortune" docked at Venezuela's El Palito port on Monday.

The Iranian oil tanker had loaded 43 million liters of gasoline from southern Iranian port of Shahid Rajaei in mid-March.

This is the first out of five Iranian oil tankers that has docked at the northern Venezuelan beach despite the US warnings and sanctions.

The second Iranian tanker named "Forest" has already arrived in Caribbean Sea.

Three other Iranian oil tankers are "Faxon", "Petunia" and "Clavel" that are passing Atlantic Ocean to reach Venezuela.

In related development, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro thanked Iranian support, stressing that Caracas and Tehran are both after peace, and have the right to do free trade.

