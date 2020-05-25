US not in position to judge other states, Iran’s FM spox says

In reaction to a recent baseless report by the State Department of the US, Mousavi called the allegations of forgery, conspiracy and illusion aimed at psychological warfare and pressure.

The so-called report is a false accusation that has never been substantiated and is being made by those who have been involved in at least 55 independent countries, he underlined.

The US should reconsider its own black history, he said, adding, the US Department of State is now proud to recognize lying as a determining factor in its progress.

The list of American terrorist and anti-human crimes is very long and ugly, the diplomat pointed out.

He stated that American statesmen should search for “Targeted killing”, “Political Assassinations” and “Extrajudicial Execution” to find out by which country the "most creative techniques for killing innocent people" are used.

