Venezuelan VP underlines importance of enhanced ties with Iran to curb US threats

Rodríguez made the remarks through a Twitter message posted on the occasion of arrival of first Iranian oil tanker "Fortune" in Venezuela's El Palito port early on Monday.

Such arrival is a historic event, wrote Rodríguez, adding that her country will make efforts to develop cooperation with Iran.

Reportedly, the first out of five Iranian oil tankers has docked at the northern Venezuelan beach despite the US warnings and sanctions.

Dispatch of five Iranian tankers to Venezuela's territory is a move in line with supporting peace and serving mutual interests, Ms Rodríguez said, noting that it is also an indication of spirit of solidarity among the two countries.

Earlier, TankerTrackers.com- an online service which tracks shipments in different geographical areas- announced that first Iranian oil tanker had berthed at Venezuela's El Palito port.

Arrival of the Iranian tanker in El Palito was due to the fuel shortage in Venezuela after the US sanctions against the country.

In related development, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro thanked Iranian support, stressing that Caracas and Tehran are both after peace, and have right to do free trade.

