Cuba: Arrival of Iranian oil tanker in Venezuela breaks US "criminal" blockade

Arrival of the Iranian tanker in El Palito port was due to the fuel shortage in Venezuela after the US sanctions against the country.

The first Iranian oil tanker named "Fortune" docked at Venezuela's El Palito port on Monday.

The Iranian oil tanker had loaded 43 million liters of gasoline from southern Iranian port of Shahid Rajaei in mid-March.

This is the first out of five Iranian oil tankers that has docked at the northern Venezuelan beach despite the US warnings and sanctions.

The second Iranian tanker named "Forest" has already arrived in Caribbean Sea.

Three other Iranian oil tankers are "Faxon", "Petunia" and "Clavel" that are passing Atlantic Ocean to reach Venezuela.

In related development, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro thanked Iranian support, stressing that Caracas and Tehran are both after peace, and have right to do free trade.

