Iran slams foreign interventions in China internal affairs

Mousavi said lack of intervention in internal affairs of other countries, preserving territorial integrity and respecting national sovereignty of countries is among Iran's unchangeable and clear principles of Iran’s foreign policy.

Based on this principle, Iran while underlining the importance of respecting united China, denounces any foreign interventions in internal affairs of China and any damage to national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, he added.

Iran stresses implementing law and maintaining principle in line with stability, welfare and security of the people of Hong Kong, Mousavi noted.

After 80 days delay due to the outbreak of coronavirus, National People's Congress started work in the presence of 3,000 representatives.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also attended the meeting.

National People's Congress also announced two agendas related to reviewing draft of China civil law and the draft on the decision to establish legal system and the mechanism of defending national security of Hong Kong.

