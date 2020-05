In his message, Larijani said twenty-five years ago on May 5, resistance fighters created an epic which leaders of the Zionist regime have fear to remind and it had changed military-political equations in the region.

He added that the accident has been a bright point in the history of Islamic Resistance against the Zionist regime.

Larijani wished success and dignity for Nasrallah, Resistance fighters and great people of Lebanon.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish