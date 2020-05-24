Bosnian Grand Mufti congratulates Supreme Leader, President over Eid al-Fitr

Husein Kavazović wished the best for Ayatollah Khamenei and President Rouhani.
Belgrade, May 24, IRNA – Grand Mufti of Bosnia-Herzegovina sent separate messaged to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday to felicitate them on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
