Rouhani stresses efforts to curb inflation, coronavirus

On the phone call with Health Minister Saeed Namaki, President Rouhani asked him to intensify activities in the two provinces that had an increase in coronavirus cases.

Referring to the reopening of crowded places, holy places, and offices and business, he said that health protocols should be fully implemented.

Head of Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 58 more Iranians died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 7,417, adding that 105,801 people out of a total of 135,701 infected with coronavirus have survived and recovered.

In a separate phone call, President Rouhani told Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdonnaser Hemmati that the CBI needs to use all its capacities and tools to access Iran’s foreign currency in foreign banks.

He also stressed that the CBI and other relevant organizations should make more efforts to control the inflation.

Hammati said on the phone call that export to the neighboring countries had fallen which is on the rise again and also gave a report of the measures taken to have access to Iran’s money in foreign banks.

