SW quake damages ancient parts

Speaking to IRNA, managing director of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad cultural heritage and handicrafts office Majid Safaie said based to the reports, expert teams have been deployed to Dehdasht ancient part since the beginning of the accident.

The quake damaged many historical monuments, including Dehdasht historical Caravanserai, he added.

Bellad Shapour is considered as one of the biggest ancient parts in Iran which has been damaged due to civil development process and only 37 hectares of the construction still exists.

According to historical evidence, Dehdasht as one of Safavid settlement and trade centers with southern ports, has played an important role in the economy and trade of its time.

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale shook Dogonbadan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, southwestern Iran, IRNA reported on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 13:41 hours local time (10:11 GMT) and at the depth of 10 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 50.65 degrees longitude and 30.36 degrees latitude.

Earlier, deputy governor of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province Aziz Feli said the quake has fortunately left no causalities.

