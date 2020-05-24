Interior Minister: US attempt to create civil war in Iran doomed

He said that US sanctions were aimed at creating trouble in social life in Iran finding pretexts to intervene in Iran's internal affairs, adding that US has been driven to desperation in its attempts to create instability, insecurity and civil war in Iran.

Fazli appreciated Soylu’s stance condemning the US anti-Iran acts, saying US Administration is trying to interfere in internal affairs of other countries.

Referring US supports of terrorist like MKO and other counterrevolutionary elements, he said that the US media spared no efforts for provoking riots in Iran but they failed.

He noted that internal security is of importance for any country and Iran will not let foreign states especially the US to interfere in internal affairs of the country.

He urged regional countries to reinforce security, political, and economic relations.

Pointing to the US failure in unilateral and cruel policies in the region, Fazli said that recent measures taken by the US were related to US presidential elections and will bring no fruit for plotters.

Iranian minister hailed good cooperation with Turkey on border issues, fighting systematic crimes and terrorism.

He reiterated that Iran is ready for developing relations with Turkey with regard to prevent sabotage by terrorist groups at common borders.

Fazli also called for boosting activities of economic border markets in line with promoting economic relations.

Referring to problems happened after Iran-Turkey gas pipeline accident, he urged his Turkish counterpart to pursue the issue.

Iranian gas export to Turkey stopped on March 31 due to pipeline explosion on Turkish soil, according to Director of National Iranian Gas Company in charge of dispatching Mehdi Jamshidi Dana.

Mehdi Jamshidi Dana told IRNA that Iranian gas pipeline has exploded several times on Turkish soil, adding that in most cases, the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) did so, it is also likely that the group has carried out the blast.

The pipeline, which carries around 10 billion cubic meters of Iranian gas to Turkey annually, frequently came under attack by Kurdish militants since 1990s and up until 2013, when a ceasefire was established.

