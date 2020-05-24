Rouhani congratulates Lebanese President on anniversary of victory of resistance

Rouhani said that the historic victory, achieved through the resistance of the Lebanese men and women, is an honorary medal for all Lebanese people.

It showed that fighting bullying, aggression and occupation will lead to victory and materializing God’s promise.

Empathy and integration among Lebanese people under leadership of the Lebanon's Government and Army and Resistance are the main factors for success of Lebanon to stand up to Israeli aggression and conspiracy of Takfiri enemies

I am sure that Lebanese people will never forget their strategic choice, he noted.

Rouhani wished good health and success for President Aoun and dignity for people of Lebanon.

