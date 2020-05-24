Iran calls for scientific cooperation with Iraq

Iraj Masjedi made the proposal in a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Technology Nabil Abdulsahib in Baghdad on Sunday.

The ambassador hoped that during tenure of Iraqi minister of higher education and technology, Iran-Iraq scientific and academic relations will undergo major development compared to the past.

Abdulsahib said that he was pleased to see Iran has made major progress in different scientific fields.

About, 6,000 Iraqi students are currently studying in Iran.

