Official: 58 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 105,801 people out of a total of 135,701 infected with coronavirus have survived and recovered, but, unfortunately, the total number of deaths reached 7,417.

Jahanpour said that 2,180 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, 83% of which have been mild ones.

Over the last 24 hours, 66 people died due to the deadly virus, he said, adding that in 12 provinces the death toll zero.

He also noted that 2,615 cases are in critical condition.

Jahanpour went on to say that 800,519 tests have so far been carried out in Iran since the crisis started.

