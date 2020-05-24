Palestinian envoy urges international community to save Palestinians from Israeli atrocity crimes

Walid Ali Siam said that if any country other than the Zionist regime acted this way, it would definitely be subject to the UN sanctions.

Siam made the remarks in an online meeting arranged by Iran’s cultural attaché in Japan on Saturday evening to raise international concerns about Israeli atrocity crimes and its accountability for systematic killings in the occupied territories violating International Humanitarian Law on the occasion of World Quds Day. More than 70 Japanese researcher were invited to the meeting.

He said that occupation of Palestine became 72 years old this year and that despite all the plots the Holy Quds is the capital of Palestine not the Zionist regime.

He added that Palestinian do not accept measures taken by the US. Holy Quds belongs to Muslims, Christians, and Jews, not just the Jews.

Referring to numerous problems of the Palestinians, he said that occupation, imprisonment, massacre, and displacement are just a small part of their problems.

Regarding the US so-called peace plan, he said it follows no International Law or international Conventions. If they implement it, the Palestinian government will cancel all its cooperation with the US and the Zionists.

Iranian ambassador to Tokyo Morteza Rahmani, Iranian Cultural Attaché Hossein Divsalar, Iranaologist Kenji Tomita, and some other experts in Iran’s and Palestine’s studies delivered online speech to the meeting.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish