UN chief congratulates world Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

“#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating! Let us draw from the many Ramadan lessons of mercy, compassion, mutual respect and understanding,” Guterres wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

“Now more than ever, solidarity and unity must be our guiding principles,” he added.

In a separate message the UN chief referred to the outbreak of coronavirus in Africa, saying: "Ending #COVID19 in Africa is essential for ending it across the world."

He noted: "International support – including critical debt relief - is urgently needed."

Eid al-Fitr is the first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims celebrate the arrival of Shawwal and the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

