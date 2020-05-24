Majlis Speaker : Iran ready to augment economic ties with Iraq

Larijani expressed happiness over formation of new Iraqi government, saying Iran will always be ready to establish economic cooperation with Iraq and to reinforce stability and security in Iraq.

The Council of Representatives of Iraq plays an important role in helping form efficient government to fulfill national interests and promoting economy of Iraq.

Larijani congratulated his Iraqi counterpart on Eid al-Fitr and welcomed his request with regard to taking advantage of Iran’s experiences in fighting coronavirus.

Meanwhile, al-Halbousi discussed developing relations, the consequences of coronavirus outbreak and ways to contain the pandemic.

He congratulated Iranian government and people on Eid al-Fitr, saying holding consultations between Iranian and Iraqi speakers and lawmakers has always played major role in boosting cooperation.

Iraqi senior lawmaker called for continuation of bilateral and regional cooperation with Iran.

Stressing the outbreak of coronavirus in Iraq, al-Halbousi calld for sharing experience with Iran in fighting COVID-19.

