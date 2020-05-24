President Rouhani congratulates Islamic states leaders on Eid al-Fitr

In his message, Rouhani congratulated the leaders of Islamic countries, governments and Muslim nations on the celebration of sublimity in obedience to God’s orders.

He hoped for experts and scholars to be able to overcome challenges and problems caused by coronavirus to establish peace, security, health and calmness in Islamic countries and for all people in the world.

The Iranian president wished dignity and success for Muslims around the world.

Eid al-Fitr is the first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims celebrate the arrival of Shawwal and the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

