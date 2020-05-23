Envoy: Int’l organizations remain silent against Zionists’ crimes

Speaking in a webinar on Palestine, Morteza Rahmani Movahed said the United Nations Convention on the Status of Refugees, whose mission is to address the situation of Palestinian refugees, also refuses to do so.

During these years, illegitimate regime of Israel has committed great atrocities by brutally attacking the oppressed people of Palestine and committing all kinds of inhumane crimes that are condemned by all human rituals and religions and violates all contemporary human rights regulations.

Genocide and massacre of Palestinians in the Sabra, Shatila, Kafr Qasim by the Zionist occupiers have been recorded in the history, he noted.

He went on to say that the history will not forget that killing thousands of innocent Palestinians has never faced serious confrontation of the international community and supporters of human rights.

Besides displacing Palestinians, some people in Palestine have been imprisoned in horrible Zionist prisons for defending their basic rights, Rahmani Movehed said.

Sponsors of this usurper, terrorist and child-killer regime such as the US which claim defending human rights have always created roadblock for ratification of various resolutions in the international communities, he added.

