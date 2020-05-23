Palestine belongs to Palestinians

Speaking in a digital conference on Palestine, Ali Mohammad Helmi said that the sad history of the occupation of Palestine and the formation of the fake Israeli regime is rooted in the intoxication of US and British imperialism to dominate the oil-rich countries in the Middle East, he said.

Killing of oppressed Palestinians still continues and the illegal regime of Israel and its supporters which are the US and UK still exist, he added.

Since the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini revealed the plot of US and UK to destroy Palestine and the danger of racist regime of Israel for the region and the world, he noted.

Imam Khomeini elaborated on the objective of this dangerous conspiracy for the Islamic countries and the people in the world.

This made the United States and the UK angry, but Palestinian people’s fight, with the support of all Muslims and freedom-seekers around the world increased to expel Zionist occupiers.

In Ramadan of 1979, late Imam Khomeini introduced the Quds day to the world and said in a speech: "I call on all Muslims and Muslim governments to unite in order to get the hands of this occupier (Israel) and its supporters off Palestine and call on all Muslims around the world to name the last Friday of Ramadan month as the 'Quds day' and declare the international solidarity of Muslims in supporting legal rights of (Palestinian) Muslims."

Since then, the world's freedom-seekers especially in Islamic countries have been staging massive rallies and organized special ceremonies to mark the occasion.

This year, rallies were canceled due to coronavirus threat.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish