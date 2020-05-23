Iran’s parliament speaker congratulates counterparts on Fitr Festivity

Larijani wrote in his message that the role of Islamic parliaments has been effective in fighting crises, including the outbreak of coronavirus.

He said Islamic states are now being tested, which can be a base for solidarity and cooperation.

Larijani also prayed to Allah for success and prosperity of parliamentarians and people and governments of Islamic countries.

Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important festivities in Islam, is the first day of Shawwal month. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

