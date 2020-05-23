In letter to UN: Venezuela warns about US threat to Iranian ships

­­Samuel Moncada wrote on Friday that the imposition of unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US President Donald Trump Administration prevents Venezuelans from acquiring the necessary inputs to refine national crude oil and convert it into gasoline.

He also wrote, "The US officials have publicly admitted that they are exerting pressure on companies to refrain from supplying gasoline to Venezuela."

Moncada stressed that the US maintains a "maximum pressure” against Venezuela and Iran, which is a typical example of violating national sovereignty and international law.

He urged the UNSC to adopt the necessary measures so that the Trump Government puts an end to its "warmongering and criminal policies."

According to the most recent maps of sea traffic, the Iranian tankers will enter Venezuelan waters in the early hours of Sunday.

In a phone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani said that if Iran’s fuel tankers in the Caribbean Sea or anywhere in the world get involved in trouble by the US, such moves will face a rigid and tough response.

Iran would never start a conflict, he said, adding, "Due to some US actions in various parts of the world, the unacceptable conditions have been created."

Iran always has the legitimate right to defend sovereignty as well as territorial integrity, Rouhani said, noting that the country will also secure the national interests.

