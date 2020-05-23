Armenia; Iran’s corridor to Europe

Abbas Zolouri said in a videoconference that Armenia has a unique capacity that should be scientifically described and programmed.

Zohouri said that economically and politically speaking, Iran’s priority is its neighbors.

He added that there are several economic opportunities in Armenia, including oilseeds, raising cattle and birds, and extraterritorial cultivation, as well as, Aras Free Trade Zone and its numerous exemptions.

He said that despite the coronavirus outbreak and the border points' being closed for a short time, the trade between the two countries was not hurt.

The deputy for international affairs of Iran’s chamber of commerce said in the meeting that culturally Armenia has a lot in common with Iran and is a neighbor of Iran, so there are no restrictions for expansion of ties with the country, and Iran's signing an agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) further improved the conditions.

Hervic Yarijanian, the head of Iran-Armenia Chamber of Commerce, said in the videoconference that the biggest problem for commerce between the two countries is banking issues.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish