Journalist terms Supreme Leader’s speech guideline to Quds liberation

Speaking to IRNA, Ezhova said Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks on Palestine are realistic and contain lessons.

Many of the Western countries are weak and some of the international organizations are used as a tool by the United States, she added.

Ezhova noted that the Resistance Axis has achieved its goals against the Zionist regime’s expansionism and has been able to stop it.

The Israeli army used to pretend itself as undefeatable, by accepting defeat against the Axis of Resistance, it has recently requested for international organizations’ help to maintain its existence, Russian journalist said.

The recent events have proven the legitimacy of the Supreme Leader's remarks, but some cannot understand this fact, Ezhova noted.

In his Friday speech, Iran's Supreme Leader highlighted the importance of "resistance until referendum" in solving the Palestinian issue and offered seven guidelines to all those who have strong feelings for the issue of Palestine".

"First, I would like to highlight the magnitude of the tragedy of the occupation of Palestine and the formation of the cancerous tumor of Zionism in that country," the Supreme Leader added.

"Among crimes against humanity in recent times, there is no crime that equals this crime in terms of scope and gravity."

“Occupying a country, permanently driving its people out from their homes and their fatherland, and continuing this historical oppression for decades using the most horrifying forms of murder, crime, destruction of farmlands, and genocide – this is indeed a new record in brutality and wickedness.”

In Ramadan of 1979, Imam Khomeini introduced the Quds day to the world and said in a speech: "I call on all Muslims and Muslim governments to unite in order to get the hands of this occupier (Israel) and it supporters off Palestine and call on all Muslims around the world to name the last Friday of Ramadan month as the 'Quds Day' and declare the international solidarity of Muslims in supporting legal rights of (Palestinian) Muslims."

Since then, the world's freedom-seekers, especially in Islamic countries, have been staging massive rallies and organized special ceremonies to mark the occasion.

