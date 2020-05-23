President Rouhani warns US against breaching int'l shipping laws

Iran would never start a conflict; he said adding, "Due to some US actions in various parts of the world, the unacceptable conditions have been created.

Iran always has the legitimate right to defend sovereignty as well as territorial integrity; Rouhani said, noting that the country will also secure the national interests.

The regional security, particularly maritime security in the region, is maintained by the regional states, he underscored.

The President voiced Iran’s readiness to cooperate more with the neighboring countries.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his part, congratulated the government and people of Iran on Eid al-Fitr, hoping that the two countries would further develop economic and trade ties between Qatar and Qatar by holding a joint economic summit.

Qatar's firm stance is that the regional security ought to be preserved through the cooperation of all states in the region, he underlined.

Following reports on the US government officials' threats to disrupt Iranian fuel tankers heading for Venezuela, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to warn about the US move to send troops to the Caribbean Sea to intervene in Iran's fuel export to Venezuela.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish