Iran’s “Eyes and Arms” receives award in HotDocs festival

The Festrival is to be held online from May 31 until June 6, but the films were judged in the period between April 30 until May 11.

The movie is about a couple that live in rural Iran and believe one is a hand for the other and one is an eye for the other. They complete each other.

“Deeply in love and perfectly matched, an isolated Iranian couple overcome their disabilities, with her becoming his eyes and him her arms. His only hesitation is her ongoing desire for a child as he copes with his own tragic loss,” wrote the official website of the event.

Canada’s HotDocs is the most important documentary festival in northern America. The event has been confirmed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences foundation and the qualifiers can participate in the 2021 Oscars ceremony.

Another Iranian documentary, Women of the Sun: A Chronology of Seeing, by Hamed Zolfaghari, participated in the festival as well.

