Envoy: Iran ready to exchange transportation experiences with Iraq

Baghdad, May 23, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi in a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Transport Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli voiced Iranian companies' readiness to exchange knowledge and experiences in road and transportation fields with Iraq.

Masjedi congratulated Hussein Al-Shibli on his appointment as transportation minister of Iraq and expressed hope for developing cooperation in transportation field.

Referring to Iran’s achievements and successes in transportation, Iranian diplomat said Iran is ready to present its experience to its friend and neighbor, Iraq.

Meanwhile, Hussein Al-Shibli welcomed Iranian envoy’s suggestion.

He vowed to try hard for developing transportation relations with Iran and to follow up joint projects.

