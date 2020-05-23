Ministry of Defense: Iran’s deterrent power growing fast

The statement was issued on the occasion of the liberation anniversary of Khorramshahr, southwestern Iran, from the occupation of the regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

The statement also said that the defeat of invaders in the field of soft war and arbitrary sanctions requires vigilance, awakening and understanding the different plots of the huge front of enemies against the Islamic Revolution.

The country’s defense industry is focused on breaking the sanctions and upgrading its deterrent power as it did over the past forty years, the statement said.

As a new chapter began in the fight for the liberation of Palestine after the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the rise of the Resistance Front, Iran’s Ministry of Defense is ready defend this Front will all its might, the statement added.

“We cannot talk to an irrational and coercive enemy except with authority and from a position of power.”

