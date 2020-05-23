ٌٌWorld Quds Day seminar held in Bulgaria

Iranian Ambassador to Bulgaria Mohamad Javad Rasouli described Quds Day as wise initiative in line with not forgetting Palestine issue, saying after 40 years, Quds Day has turned out to be an opportunity for fighting Trump’s disgraceful conspiracy of the Deal of the Century.

A plan which is blatantly in contrast with international regulations, he added.

This shameful conspiracy is aimed at legalizing occupation of Palestinian territories, weakening Palestinian government, denying issues related to Palestinian refugees and forgetting Holy Quds, he noted.

US unilateral acts in favor of the Zionist regime caused hesitation for Palestinians and most of the governments and nations in the world with regard to US good-will in implementing the so-called peace plan, Iranian diplomat reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rasouli pointed to the significant role of martyred Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in materializing oppressed Palestinians’ aspiration, saying a Palestinian figure name Iranian commander as Martyr of Quds.

Meanwhile, Ahmad El-Mazbouh Ambassador of Palestine to Bulgaria said Quds Day is held to remind Palestinians’ pain, sufferings and support for liberating from Zionist regime occupation.

In the meantime, Syrian chargé d'affaires Mohamad Mohammad appreciated Iranian embassy for holding the seminar, saying Syrian has always been serious regarding its principled stance to support Palestinians.

In Ramadan of 1979, Imam Khomeini introduced the Quds day to the world and said in a speech: "I call on all Muslims and Muslim governments to unite in order to get the hands of this occupier (Israel) and it supporters off Palestine and call on all Muslims around the world to name the last Friday of Ramadan month as the 'Quds day' and declare the international solidarity of Muslims in supporting legal rights of (Palestinian) Muslims."

Since then, the world's freedom-seekers especially in Islamic countries have been staging massive rallies and organized special ceremonies to mark the occasion.

This year, rallies were canceled due to coronavirus threat.

