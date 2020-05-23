Urmia Lake water level stabilized despite hot season

Farhad Sarkhosh told IRNA that the stability of the water level shows that water enters the lake continuously.

Sarkhosh said that the level is now 1,271.91 cm which has not changed much compared to last year although precipitation has decreased.

He said that the lake now has 5.290 billion cubic meters of water, and it has covered a 3,246-square-kilometer surface.

He added the aqueduct project to transfer water from the south of West Azarbaijan to the lake has progressed 89% and will be put to use in early winter 2021.

He also said that the cooperation between Iran and Japan in Lake Urmia’s drainage basin will go on for the seventh consecutive year.

The graphs of the past 30 years show that the lake still has a long way to go to reach its peak. In 2015, the lake had shrunk to 20% of its original size.

9417**1424

