Coronavirus not able to overshadow Muslims’ resolve to free Palestine

Friday prayer leader of Khatam al-Anbiya mosque of Sunni minorities in Bojnourd, the capital city of North Khorasan Province told IRNA that the Iranian Muslim people will never forget the cause of Palestine.

Akhound Ata Davari said that as important national and religious occasions are not observed now, the capacity of the media have to be used to make people aware of the oppression to the Palestinians.

He said that Quds Day which was founded by an initiative of the late Imam Khomeini should not be forgotten by crises such as coronavirus pandemic.

Akhound Rahim Samadi, a Friday prayer leader of another Sunni mosque in the province, said that Quds Day belongs to all the freedom-seeking people of the world.

The occupying Zionist regime and its allies should know that although Quds Day rallies were not staged physically to care about the health of the people, it does not mean that the issue of Quds – which is the number one issue of the Muslim Ummah – has been forgotten, he said.

The cleric noted that Quds and the aspirations of Palestine have roots in the hearts of all the Muslims and freedom-loving people of the world.

