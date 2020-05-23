May 23, 2020, 10:34 AM
Veep underlines importance of unity in achieving victories

First Vice-President of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri

Tehran, May 23, IRNA - First Vice-President of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri hailed Saturday the Iranian nation's resistance at differnet times of life, stressing that unity, solidarity and faith make every kind of impossibility possible.

Jahangiri made the remarks through a twitter message posted on the occasion of the 38th anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr.

Khorramshahr, a city in southwestern Iran which had been occupied by the then Iraqi president Saddam Hussein during the Iraqi imposed war on Iran 1980-88, was liberated by a landmark operation of the Iranian forces on May 24, 1982.

The liberation of Khorramshahr reanimated the Iranian people, Jahangiri wrote.

That unity makes the impossible possible was a great lesson taught to all after the liberation of Khorramshahr, the vice-president stressed.

In the early days of the Iraqi imposed war against Iran, Khorramshahr was occupied by the Baathist forces.

The brave Iranian forces through a landmark operation code-named Beit-ul-Moqaddas could recapture that part of the Iranian soil.

Iraq’s eight years of the imposed war claimed the lives of 230,000 Iranian soldiers and left near 600,000 war-disabled. About 43,000 Iranians too were captivated by the Iraqi forces and many others gone missing.

