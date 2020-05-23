Veep underlines importance of unity in achieving victories

Jahangiri made the remarks through a twitter message posted on the occasion of the 38th anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr.

Khorramshahr, a city in southwestern Iran which had been occupied by the then Iraqi president Saddam Hussein during the Iraqi imposed war on Iran 1980-88, was liberated by a landmark operation of the Iranian forces on May 24, 1982.

The liberation of Khorramshahr reanimated the Iranian people, Jahangiri wrote.

That unity makes the impossible possible was a great lesson taught to all after the liberation of Khorramshahr, the vice-president stressed.

In the early days of the Iraqi imposed war against Iran, Khorramshahr was occupied by the Baathist forces.

The brave Iranian forces through a landmark operation code-named Beit-ul-Moqaddas could recapture that part of the Iranian soil.

Iraq’s eight years of the imposed war claimed the lives of 230,000 Iranian soldiers and left near 600,000 war-disabled. About 43,000 Iranians too were captivated by the Iraqi forces and many others gone missing.

