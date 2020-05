Some 120 Iranian nationals have so far returned home by several buses through the Astara border crossing.

Earlier, 414 Iranians had been transferred to Iran in three groups.

The border crossings of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have been closed since March 1, 2020 in order to deal with the Corona outbreak, and this traffic ban has been extended until May 31.

