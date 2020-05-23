Iran's health minister congratulates counterparts on Eid al-Fitr

In the message, Namaki congratulated the arrival of Eid al-Fitr as the great religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

He said Eid al-Fitr is a reminder of abandoning one's desires for God's pleasure, and the day is a renewal of loyalty, unity, friendship, and brotherhood.

In his message which was released on Saturday, he further noted that the world is celebrating the great Islamic holiday while the outbreak of the coronavirus is a common challenge all over the world and today it is necessary for Islamic countries to stand united against the challenge to overcome the crisis.

