Serbia defends ties with Iran under every condition

Iran can count on such support, Dacic said in a meeting on Friday in Belgrade with Iran's Ambassador to Serbia Rashid Hassanpour.

At the meeting, Dacic said Serbia defends development of relations with Iran under every condition.

As he noted, Belgrade-Tehran ties have always been friendly and based on mutual respect.

He further stressed the need to continue bilateral talks, hoping that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić would travel to Iran in the near future.

Also, he appreciated Iran for not officially recognizing Kosovo as an independent state.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, the declaration was rejected by Serbia.



Elsewhere, the Serbian foreign minister talked of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed near 340,000 worldwide, hoping that Belgrade and Tehran would witness further economic cooperation after the deadly virus let the world see normal conditions .

For his part, the Iranian ambassador said Tehran and Belgrade are independent dealing with international questions, and such independent stance has helped the two countries develop bilatearl cooperation.

Hassanpour said Iran supports exchange of delegations and bilateral talks at different levels with Serbia.

Also, the visit of the Serbian president to Iran that takes place in the near future will open a new chapter in bilateral interactions.

Finally, the two officials expressed satisfaction over the efforts taken to foster bilateral cooperation and underlined the importance of deepening educational, cultural and economic relations.

