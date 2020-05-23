Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 23

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: Israel is ‘deadly, cancerous growth’, won’t last long

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Friday the Zionist regime of Israel will not last long and “will be uprooted”, describing the fight to liberate Palestine as “an obligation and an Islamic goal”.

- Minister: International Quds Day, opportunity to renew allegiance to Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s aspirations

The International Quds Day, celebrated on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, is an opportunity to renew allegiance and pay homage to the aspirations of top Iranian commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was martyred in airstrikes by the US in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad in January.

- President: Iran on verge of COVID-19 containment

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said the country was close to curb the novel coronavirus outbreak though he called on people still to stay alert.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader: Virus of Zionism will be uprooted

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said it is an "Islamic duty” to fight for the "liberation of Palestine” in a landmark speech on the occasion of international Quds Day.

- Sons of murdered Saudi journalist Khashoggi ‘forgive’ killers

The sons of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Friday they ‘forgive’ the killers of their father, an announcement analysts said effectively grants clemency to five convicted people on death row.

- Iran to participate at Thailand Five’s Futsal Tournament

Iran national futsal team will take part at the Thailand Five’s Futsal Tournament.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Leader reiterates strong support for Palestinian cause

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called for the “continuation and expansion” of the fighting spirit in “all Palestinian territories” and reaffirmed that Iran will “proudly assist Palestine on its path to liberty”.

- CBI solicits help from moneychangers to restore calm to currency market

Fluctuations in forex market in recent months have compelled the Central Bank of Iran to seek help from authorized exchange bureaus to restore stability to the chaotic market.

- Consumer price inflation at 29.8%

The average goods and services Consumer Price Index in the 12-month period ending May 20, which marks the end of the second Iranian month, increased by 29.8% compared with the corresponding period of last year, latest data released by the Statistical Center of Iran show.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish