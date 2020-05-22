Liberation of Quds aspiration of Muslims, justice seekers around world: Iran's envoy

In an exclusive interview with Bosnia's Federal News Agency (FENA) on Friday, he explained significance of observing Quds Day and Iran's stances on the future of Palestine.

Heydari said that each year, fasting people of Iran participated in massive rallies, chanting slogans against the Zionist regime and oppression of the Palestinian people. But this year due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic the ceremony was held on cyberspace.

"Fortunately, Quds Day is known and celebrated in many countries today, and in fact, Quds Day has become a symbol of unity and resolve of the Islamic Ummah as well as all justice seekers against the crimes of the Zionist regime in Palestine and Gaza, and it will continue to be so until the Palestinian people achieve their legitimate rights," he said.

Celebration of Quds Day reaffirms that the aspiration of Muslims and justice seekers of the world, that's to say liberation of Quds, will never be forgotten and this holy place will not remain occupied by oppressors, he reiterated, saying that the so-called deal of century will not be able to change the Palestinian identity or disappoint supporters of Holy Quds.

Referring to the invalidity of the new plan called deal of century, Heydari said, "We believe that the truth will ultimately triumph over falsehood, and Quds will not remain occupied by the usurpers."

Although a new conspiracy is being hatched against the oppressed Palestinians each day, sooner or later, the Palestinian people will emerge victorious, he said.

