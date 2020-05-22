Veep condoles with Pak gov't, people over air crash

The tragic passenger crash of the friend and brother country of Pakistan that killed its passengers has caused a great deal of grief, the message said.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, especially the bereaved families of the victims of this tragedy, and I pray to God Almighty for the deceased eternal peace, for the survivors patience and good health, and for your Excellency and the people of Pakistan dignity and prosperity," he said.

A jetliner carrying 98 people crashed Friday in a crowded neighborhood near the airport in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi after an apparent engine failure during landing. Officials said there were at least two survivors from the plane, and it was unknown how many people on the ground were hurt, with at least five houses destroyed.

