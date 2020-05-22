May 22, 2020, 5:05 PM
Spox: US challenging all int'l norms, laws

Spox: US challenging all int'l norms, laws

Tehran, May 22, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message said over the past 3.5 years, the United States has violated its international obligations and challenged all global norms and laws.

"The American’s unilateralism & exit from Intl. agreements is still ongoing," Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

"In the past 3.5 years, the US Administration had kept breaching its international obligations in entirety & challenging all international norms, rules and laws which will definitely end up anarchism," he added.

US President Donal Trump had earlier announced that his country will withdraw from Treaty on Open Skies.

"I think we have a very good relationship with Russia, but Russia didn't adhere to the treaty," Trump said.

"Until they adhere we will pull out," he added.

