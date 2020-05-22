May 22, 2020, 3:54 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83797279
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Despite sanctions Iran always supporting Palestinians, official says

Despite sanctions Iran always supporting Palestinians, official says

Tehran, May 22, IRNA – Mmeber of the Islamic Jihad political bureau Nafez Azzam stressed that the International Quds Day is reminder of Palestinians' pains and sufferings, appreciating Iran for standing by Palestinians in spite of sanctions.

Speaking to IRNA, Azzam said the coincidence of the International Quds Day with the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramadan shows the Islamic Ummah's attention to Palestine.

International Quds Day conveys the message that the Palestinian aspiration is alive for Islamic Ummah and will never die.

World Quds Day is a day when Muslims around the world, despite all efforts to destroy the Palestinian cause, show their commitment to Holy Quds and the Palestinian aspirations.

Iran has spared no efforts in supporting Palestinians, he noted.

Since the first day of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran has taken a courageous and respectful stance towards Palestine and its aspirations, he reiterated.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 8 =