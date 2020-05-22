Despite sanctions Iran always supporting Palestinians, official says

Speaking to IRNA, Azzam said the coincidence of the International Quds Day with the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramadan shows the Islamic Ummah's attention to Palestine.

International Quds Day conveys the message that the Palestinian aspiration is alive for Islamic Ummah and will never die.

World Quds Day is a day when Muslims around the world, despite all efforts to destroy the Palestinian cause, show their commitment to Holy Quds and the Palestinian aspirations.

Iran has spared no efforts in supporting Palestinians, he noted.

Since the first day of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran has taken a courageous and respectful stance towards Palestine and its aspirations, he reiterated.

