Official: COVID19 death toll hits 7,300 in Iran

Tehran, May 22, IRNA - Head of Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that some 51 more Iranians died because of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 102,276 people out of a total of 131,652 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, but regretfully the total number of deaths reached 7,300.

Jahanpour said that 2,311 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 51 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,659 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 763,913 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

