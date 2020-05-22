Iraqi cleric: Palestine main issue of Islamic World

In his statement which was released on the occasion of the International Quds Day on Friday, Hakim said Quds will bring unity to us and these are Quds and Palestine which identify our fight priorities and help us distinguish friend from enemy.

"We should take advantage of this opportunity to send this message to the world that Palestine will remain alive in our conscience and we will try for its liberation," he said.

In Ramadan of 1979, Imam Khomeini introduced the Quds day to the world and said in a speech: "I call on all Muslims and Muslim governments to unite in order to get the hands of this occupier (Israel) and it supporters off Palestine and call on all Muslims around the world to name the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the 'Quds day' and declare the international solidarity of Muslims in supporting legal rights of (Palestinian) Muslims."

Since then, the world's freedom-seekers especially in Islamic countries have been staging massive rallies and organized special ceremonies to mark the occasion.

This year, rallies were canceled due to coronavirus threat.

