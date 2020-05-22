May 22, 2020, 1:38 PM
Quds Day means Palestinian people are not alone, Hamas envoy says

Tehran, May 22, IRNA – Quds Day and support for Palestine carries the message that Palestinian people are not alone, the representative of Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Tehran Khaled al-Qodumi said on Friday.

Al-Qodumi made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA political correspondent on the occasion of International Quds Day.

International Quds Day is a compass which leads Arab and Islamic countries to honor and welfare, the envoy said.

He said that Quds Day revived the aspirations of Palestine which has grown to be a complicated issue in the international relations today.

Referring to the US-backed so-called peace plan of “Deal of the Century”, al-Qodumi said that it is not a bilateral deal, rather it has been planned unilaterally.   

He said that the deal has a rightist radical Zionist-American side who is Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Palestinians has opposed to the “Deal of the Century”, adopting a unified stand against it, the official added.

