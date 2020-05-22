Quds Day ceremony virtually held in India

During the event that was held virtually by the Union of Islamic Student Associations of India, the speakers exchanged views on the importance of the Palestinian issue and World Quds Day.

Iranian Ambassador to New Delhi Ali Chegeni made the remarks on the occasion of the World Quds Day, adding that Beit-ul-Moqaddas has a sacred position in all Abrahamic religions.

“That is why Quds is of prime importance and enjoys the divine value,” he went on to say that.

He further noted that the idea of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini to coin the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the World Quds Day is a real strategic move.

The initiative has led to the constant defense of the oppressed people of Palestine, he underscored.

