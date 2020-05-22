Zarif terms Quds Day as end of occupation

Quds Day is the day for the revival of the Palestinian rights, and end of occupation and settlements," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

"Israel is the largest human rights violator, the only holder of nuclear weapons in the region and the most serious chronic threat to international peace and security," he added.

"The conspiracy of the racist Deal of the Century proved that Washington is a partner to the aggressors and there is no hope for it," Iranian top diplomat noted.

"The referendum is the only solution," Zarif reiterated.

Quds day, as a unique occasion for Muslims around the globe, is the last Friday of Ramadan month, an initiative by Imam Khomeini, the founder of Islamic Republic of Iran.

Quds city, the first Qibla of Muslims, was occupied by the Zionists in 1948 and taken from its real owners – Palestinians.

Earlier, The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message on Thursday said Iran will support any nation who opposes and fights the Zionist regime of Israel.

“Comprehensive struggles by the Palestinian nation - political, military & cultural - should continue till the usurpers submit to the referendum for the Palestinian nation,” he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted: “This nation should determine what political system should rule there; struggle must continue until then.”

“A proposal for a referendum to choose the type of govt for the historical country of #Palestine was registered with the UN as offered by Iran.”

