Supreme Leader addresses world on international Quds Day

The Supreme Leader's official website, www.Khamenei.ir, said that "due to the cancellation of International Quds Day rallies due to restrictions caused by the Coronavirus, and given the importance of commemorating the Palestinian cause as a major issue of the Islamic nation, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei, will speak with the people in a live speech this year on International Quds Day, May 22, 2020 (Friday), at 12 pm Iran time."

It said "this speech will be broadcast live on domestic and international radio stations and television networks."

The Supreme Leader has been addressing the world Muslims and freedom-seekers the World Quds Day during the past years but this year the day is running under full healthcare protection because of coronavirus spread in Iran.

In Ramadan of 1979, Imam Khomeini introduced the Quds day to the world and said in a speech: "I call on all Muslims and Muslim governments to unite in order to get the hands of this occupier (Israel) and it supporters off Palestine and call on all Muslims around the world to name the last Friday of Ramadan month as the 'Quds day' and declare the international solidarity of Muslims in supporting legal rights of (Palestinian) Muslims."

Since then, world's freedom-seekers especially in Islamic countries have been staging massive rallies and organized special ceremonies to mark the occasion.

This year, rallies were cancelled due to coronavirus threat.

3266**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish