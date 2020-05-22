Diplomat urges world's freedom-seekers to unite and free Holy Quds

Farsi made the remarks during a video conference on the occasion of World Quds Day in which the Iranian ambassador in Moscow Kazam Jalali was also present.

None of the followers of the divine religions has the right to occupy the land of Palestine, Farsi said.

He said that the Zionist movement is a political movement that makes instrumental use of Judaism.

He regretted that today whoever indulges in peace rhetoric more, ignores and violates its principles in a more aggressive manner.

Quds Day is observed internationally on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan every year.

