Referring to the fact that grounds have been prepared for developing educational and scientific cooperation, Šarčević said Iran and Serbia can promote students placement and academic cooperation.

He added that some of the Iranian students are studying in Serbia.

Meanwhile, Hassanpour pointed to Iran's interest in developing cooperation with Serbia in various fields, saying education and science act as a bridge to make friendship.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish