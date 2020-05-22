US plan for Palestine runs counter to int'l resolution: Iran's Embassy

After a lapse of nearly 40 years since designation of last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as World Quds Day by the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini, it has turned into a unifying opportunity to counter the occupation, apartheid, massacre, creating division and crisis by the Zionist regime in the world, the statement said.

No doubt that confronting the policies and plans of the usurping Zionist regime with a seventy-year record of occupation, committing war crimes as well as crimes against humanity in the occupied territories, frequent and shameless violation of international law, displacement of Palestinians and Judaization of the occupied territories, massacre of oppressed Palestinians, especially women and children aimed at destabilizing the countries of the region requires the unity and support of all Muslim governments and nations and countries in which the spirit of freedom- and right- seeking is still alive, the statement added.

The statement further noted that on the other hand, the Palestinian side believes that the American plan, called deal of century, violates the minimum rights of the Palestinians under the Oslo Accords (1994) as well as the two-state solution. Therefore, Trump's alleged peace plan is a one-sided plan to protect the maximum interests of the Zionist regime and ignore the minimum rights of the Palestinians which is already doomed to failure.

In order to resolve the Palestinian crisis, the Islamic Republic of Iran has presented a democratic and fair plan entitled "Holding a National Referendum in Palestine", which has also been registered with the UN Secretariat. Under the plan, Muslims, Jews and Christians of Palestinian origin will be able to choose the type of legal system they favor and enjoy their rights freely and equally, the statement said.

