Larijani: Deal of Century violates all rights of Palestinians over time

Addressing a session of Qom Administrative Council late on Thursday, he added that European countries lack necessary power in the face of the US and most of the Arab states are following the US in the case of Palestine.

Larijani hailed Iran's achievements in fighting coronavirus, saying that popular forces are major asset to deal with the crises.

Some Western countries have taken a business-oriented approach to the disease and that's for the same reason that it has left the elderly for themselves in a bid to reduce some of their economic costs, he said.

The difference between the faith-based school of Iran and the western countries was quite evident in this section, as the most services were provided to the elderly and the poor in the country, he said.

Larijani also said that Iran's decisions on the disease are made at the National Coronavirus Headquarters on the basis of rationality and knowledge, but in the US, someone like Trump is writing a prescription each day.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish