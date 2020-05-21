Iran, Russia discuss regional developments

They also shared views on bilateral issues and regional developments, including Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen and Libya.

At the end, Jalali and Bogdanov stressed the need for consultations and cooperation between the two countries on regional issues, as well as the continuation of their contacts and meetings in this regard.

Iran has so far signed a memoranda of understanding with more than 15 Russian provinces, and is seeking to sign a similar agreement in Saratov province.

Given signing free trade agreement with Eurasia, the volume of trade between the two countries and communication between the northern provinces of Iran and southern Russia is expected to increase more than ever.

